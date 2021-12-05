LUNA price has renewed the maximum amid the influx of funds into DeFi applications on Terra

The native token of the Terra protocol – LUNA – has renewed its price high above $ 78 (on the Binance exchange). Quotes peaked amid a significant inflow of funds into the project’s ecosystem – the amount of blocked funds (TVL) in DeFi-applications exceeded $ 14 billion.

At the time of writing, LUNA is trading near $ 77.

Binance LUNA / USDT hourly chart. Data: TradingView.

The rally allowed LUNA to become one of the ten largest digital assets. Over the past day, the price of the token has grown by almost 36% – its capitalization has reached $ 29.65 billion.

Data: CoinGecko.



Terra is a blockchain protocol for issuing algorithmic stablecoins. The project was founded in 2018 by the President and Founder of TicketMonster Daniel Sheen. The latter is one of the leading e-commerce companies in South Korea.

The project supports stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, South Korean won, Mongolian tugrik and SDR. The LUNA token is used to manage and ensure the price stability of assets issued on the network.

Terra’s largest algorithmic stablecoin is the US dollar-pegged TerraUSD (UST). According to CoinGecko, at the time of writing, the capitalization of the asset exceeds $ 8 billion – over the past 30 days, the figure has grown by 181%.

The project team is also actively developing the DeFi segment of the ecosystem. The leading protocols on Terra are Anchor and Lido. The first allows bonded assets to be used to secure the borrowing of stablecoins issued on the Terra network. The second one offers the opportunity to unlock the SOL, ETH and LUNO coins involved in staking for further use.

Over the past seven days, TVL Terra has grown by 45%, reaching $ 14.16 billion. This allowed the blockchain protocol to take the third line in the ranking of the largest ecosystems in terms of indicator. It bypassed Solana ($ 12.81 billion) and Avalanche ($ 12.49 billion), behind only Binance Smart Chain ($ 17.12 billion) and Ethereum ($ 166.38 billion).

Data: DeFi Llama.

The project’s growth was fueled by the integration of the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) from Cosmos at the end of October 2021. The solution allows you to transfer messages between different blockchains. As a result, the UST stablecoin and the LUNA token appeared on the Cosmos network.

1 / Proposal 128 to initiate IBC on Terra has passed, meaning that IBC is now live on the Terra mainnet 🙂 https://t.co/4aIjkdDBBH Stay tuned for once the relayer channels are set up, and users can begin transferring tokens between Terra and the Cosmos ecosystem from Station. – Terra (UST) 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) October 21, 2021

Another important factor was the activation of the Columbus-5 update, which includes a deflationary pressure model on LUNA. Previously, governance tokens used to issue stablecoins were transferred to the community pool. After the hard fork, the algorithm began to burn them.

In November, the Terra community also decided to retire the 89 million LUNA (~ $ 4.5 billion at the time) in its pool.

1 / The on-chain votes for proposals 133 and 134 to burn the 88.675 million Pre-Col-5 $ LUNA in the Community Pool (~ $ 4.5 billion), swapping for $ UST using the on-chain swap, and reducing the oracle_rewards_pool distribution window from 3 to 2 years have now passed! – Terra (UST) 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) November 10, 2021

Recall that in July, Terraform Labs, the company behind Terra, raised $ 150 million for an investment fund focused on the development of the blockchain ecosystem.

Subscribe to ForkLog news in Twitter…

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER