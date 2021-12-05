Megan Fox in mini dress with boyfriend caught by paparazzi

Legion-Media Bright Hollywood couple on vacation saw the paparazzi. This time 35-year-old Megan Fox and 31-year-old Colson Baker (better known as Machine Gun Kelly) went on a trip to Mexico.

For the walk, the American actress wore a bright pink short dress, a straw hat and white slippers with black polka dots. The star protected her head with a helmet.

Coulson on vacation was indistinguishable from other tourists. The singer wore a bright long-sleeved T-shirt, brown shorts below the knee, and white canvas sneakers. Baker also donned a helmet, sunglasses and comfortable shorts for riding a motorcycle.

Megan easily jumped on the bike to her lover. The musician drove the motorcycle, while the beloved sat in the back and hugged him.

Fox showed the perfect figure thanks to the short dress. She showed perfect legs and a beautiful tattooed back, and the pink color of the outfit emphasized the even tan of the star of the movie “Jennifer’s Body”.

Prior to this, the paparazzi noticed a bright couple on vacation in Greece. The lovers enjoyed each other, sunbathing by the pool in a rented villa, walking around the city and dining in a cafe, distracted by hugs and kisses.