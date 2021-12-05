Meghan Markle to replace Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex is considering starting her own talk show.

Meghan Markle, who fled the UK to the United States because of the increased attention to her person, wants to start her own talk show. The idea to try herself in the role of a TV presenter came to the former actress after she gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, and also appeared on the air of the popular Ellen DeGeners show. There, the Duchess of Sussex meowed and “ate chips like a chipmunk”, obeying the instructions of the TV star.

“The idea of ​​picking who she wants to interview and then having fun addressing topics she cares about is starting to really appeal to the Duchess, as doing so will increase her popularity and influence in Hollywood. From a branding and commercial point of view, this is not a problem, and this information has already generated a lot of interest on the web.“, – said an anonymous insider.

We add that earlier Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a contract with Netflix for the development of several projects. In addition, the Duchess of Sussex herself, in addition to raising two children, managed to come up with a cartoon and write a book. So going back to her roots looks like a very logical step for her.