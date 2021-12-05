Military expert commented on the incident over the Black Sea with a NATO reconnaissance aircraft

Military expert Alexander Zhilin, in an interview with RT, commented on the incident that occurred on December 3, when the plane of the Tel Aviv-Moscow flight was forced to change echelon over the Black Sea due to a NATO reconnaissance aircraft.

He noted that flights of reconnaissance aircraft, strategic bombers, etc. are regulated by international agreements.

“The Americans come to us, and we come to their borders. There is nothing supernatural about it. The main thing is to comply with these international agreements so that there are no dangers of any kind, ”Zhilin explained.

According to him, it was the NATO reconnaissance aircraft that was to blame for the incident on December 3.

“Because air traffic control cannot allow two aircraft to travel at the same level. This is out of the question. I don’t even want to imagine what it would be like if these two planes collided. And it’s not just a tragedy that would have killed many people. It could be such a belli incident that would bring down the world into the hot phase of the third world war with all the monstrous consequences, ”the expert noted.

He added that the intensity of flights in the airspace over the Black Sea poses threats.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that the Russian aviation authorities are initiating a protest over the incident over the Black Sea through diplomatic channels.

