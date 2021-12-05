Mishustin approved an infection tracking system for the “Sanitary Shield” – RBK

The need to create a “shield” that would protect Russia from the threat of new infections, President Vladimir Putin announced in April, addressing the Federal Assembly. Among the components of this “shield”, he named the accelerated development of test systems, vaccines and drugs.

In July, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, at a meeting with Putin, said that the Russian authorities had developed a draft “sanitary shield” that would have to protect Russia from potential new pandemics. According to her, 30 billion rubles will be spent on the creation of the so-called “shield”, which is planned to be implemented within three years, until 2024.

According to Pharmvestnik, the strategy of the “sanitary shield” was developed by Rospotrebnadzor. It implies the development in Russia in 2021 of four technological platforms for the rapid creation of vaccines against viral infections, and by 2024 – six. The document says that the production of new drugs should take four months.

Golikova revealed the details of the project of the “sanitary shield” of Russia



In September, Mishustin announced that the government would send 2 billion rubles. to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Part of the money will go to the creation of PCR centers, which will open in large cities of Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Omsk, Chelyabinsk and Samara. In addition, against the backdrop of the pandemic, the authorities will strengthen sanitary control units at border checkpoints.

In mid-October, it became known that Rospotrebnadzor had developed proposals for the creation in Russia of a federal system of information of a sanitary and epidemiological nature. Then the department said that the system will allow, among other things, “to optimize the implementation of measures for the early detection of foreign citizens or stateless persons who are carriers of infectious diseases, if they can be a source of the spread of infectious diseases, including those posing a danger to others.” The creation of the system will make it possible to speed up the decision-making on the undesirability of such people staying in the country and their deportation, they said in Rospotrebnadzor.