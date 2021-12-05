https://ria.ru/20211204/mishustin-1762155095.html
Mishustin supported Moscow’s bid for Expo-2030
Mishustin supported Moscow’s bid for Expo-2030 – RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
Mishustin supported Moscow’s bid for Expo-2030
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence that Moscow, if approved, will be able to host Expo-2030 at the highest level. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
DUBAI, Dec 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence that Moscow, if approved, would be able to host Expo 2030 at the highest level. He called Moscow an innovative city and added that the fact that the Russian capital became a candidate for the exhibition, very important. “It’s very easy for me to talk about Moscow. This is my favorite city. We work, we live in Moscow, we see how beautiful it is, how prettier it is,” the prime minister said. He invited everyone who has not yet been to Moscow to visit the capital of Russia.
