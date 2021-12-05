https://ria.ru/20211204/mishustin-1762155095.html

Mishustin supported Moscow’s bid for Expo-2030

Mishustin supported Moscow’s bid for Expo-2030

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence that Moscow, if approved, will be able to host Expo-2030 at the highest level.

DUBAI, Dec 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence that Moscow, if approved, would be able to host Expo 2030 at the highest level. He called Moscow an innovative city and added that the fact that the Russian capital became a candidate for the exhibition, very important. “It’s very easy for me to talk about Moscow. This is my favorite city. We work, we live in Moscow, we see how beautiful it is, how prettier it is,” the prime minister said. He invited everyone who has not yet been to Moscow to visit the capital of Russia.

Moscow

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

