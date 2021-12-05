Moscow State University announced the possibility of significantly reducing mortality from coronavirus – RBK

Simon Matskeplishvili, deputy director of the Moscow State University Medical Center, believes that many deaths could have been avoided if patients had sought help on time

A large number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus could have been avoided if the sick had consulted a doctor on time and were prescribed treatment as early as possible. With this opinion, the Deputy Director of the Medical Center of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Simon Matskeplishvili.

“If any person with signs of a respiratory infection <...> began to be treated in time with simple, safe, affordable, effective drugs, we would have avoided a large number of hospitalizations, we would have reduced mortality – I think we could have reduced it several times,” he said scientist. According to him, all patients with signs of a respiratory infection should be treated, regardless of the test result for coronavirus, because they often give a false negative result.

“The mortality rate from coronavirus is still low, it is about 1-1.5%. And, unfortunately, the mortality that we see in Russia, to some extent depends on the fact that people expect it to pass by itself, or they wait for such a severity of the disease when they have to be hospitalized, and doctors receive serious patients ” , – noted Matskeplishvili. He added that the earlier doctors start treatment, the more effective and safe it will be.

According to the scientist, the therapeutic window for coronavirus is about 72 hours: during this time, the body can be expected to cope with the infection on its own. If the temperature has not decreased after this and shortness of breath, severe cough, severe pain appear, then outpatient treatment should be started. “And in the overwhelming majority of cases it will remain outpatient, the person will recover,” Matskeplishvili stressed.

In his opinion, since patients are not treated on time, they are then “over-treated”. The specialist said that the main cause of death from coronavirus now is a bacterial infection that has joined the viral infection. At the same time, COVID-19 rarely leads to the attachment of bacterial flora, unless the patient is treated with high doses of immunosuppressive drugs. “It seems to me that in this sense, in many ways, we in Russia are also going too far,” he said. The doctor explained that drugs that suppress the activity of the immune system deprive it of the chance to defeat the virus on its own. And even if these funds help the body cope with the coronavirus, their overuse can affect the patient’s health after a few years. “We have not yet analyzed these consequences – too little time has passed,” the doctor explained.

Matskeplishvili stressed that there are “no secrets” in the coronavirus. Before hospitalization, it should be treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (naproxen, ibuprofen, and diclofenac). The Moscow State University Medical Center also uses drugs that prevent the virus from interacting with receptors on the cell surface – in particular, bromhexine, which is also prescribed for coughing.

Another remedy for the treatment of coronavirus – monoclonal bodies – Matskeplishvili called “one of the greatest achievements of medicine in recent decades,” but stressed that they should be used as soon as a person is sick, and now they are generally administered intramuscularly to prevent the disease. A cocktail of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of coronavirus was taken, for example, by former US President Donald Trump.