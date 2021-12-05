https://ria.ru/20211205/pogoda-1762245257.html

Muscovites warned about heavy snowfall

Residents of Moscow expect heavy snowfalls next week, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T13: 38

Moscow

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Moscow expect heavy snowfalls next week, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. The meteorological conditions in the regions of Central Russia, he described as a “temperature sandwich”: moderately cold weather will give way to periods of warmth under the “sauce” of abundant snowfall and ice. According to the forecaster, the week will begin with normal values ​​for early December. On Monday, December 6, there will be light precipitation, at night in the capital the air will cool down to minus five or seven, in the Moscow region – to four or nine frost, in the north it will get colder to ten or fifteen below zero. During the day, minus two to four is forecasted in the city, in the region – from one to six degrees below zero. The snow cover will grow by a centimeter. But on Tuesday a Balkan cyclone will hit the Moscow region, it will bring an abnormal amount of moisture – up to seven to twelve millimeters, or up to 20 percent of the monthly norm. At the same time, it will get warmer: the thermometer columns will rush to zero. Wednesday night, a weak thaw with precipitation in a different phase state during the day will be replaced by intense snow charges and a drop in air temperature to zero – minus five, which causes ice to form on the roads, he said. The snow cover due to the wet “additive” will remain unchanged. On Thursday and Friday the snowfall will continue, the temperature will drop and return to the climatic channel: in the morning it is already minus four to nine degrees, in the afternoon – one to six below zero. The snowdrifts will grow to the pre-New Year’s indicators – 15-20 centimeters, in the north of the Moscow region – 20-25 centimeters, the meteorologist said. He added that at the weekend it will again warm to near-zero values ​​with precipitation in a mixed phase and even the likelihood of freezing rains on Saturday. In just a week, up to 30-35 millimeters of moisture is expected, which is “more than half of the total December volume,” concluded Tishkovets.

Moscow

2021

