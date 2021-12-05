Muscular cat has become a world star

In Western social networks, a gray Sphynx cat has gained great popularity, which looks like a real jock from the gym thanks to its relief muscles, reports the Daily Star. This photo appeared on the network more than a year ago, but only now it became known what was wrong with this cat.

One of the users of Reddit wrote on the network that this cat has such a disease – myostatin hypertrophy of the muscles, which makes them grow large. This message has become very popular on the network – about 4.9 thousand comments have appeared under it.

Users had to wonder how this cat lives. “I bet he purrs like a motor”, “He lounges in the squat rack”, “This is a whale bull”, “Gigaket”, “Let’s talk about a cat who would beat you for not cleaning the litter box”, ” Most cats love boxes, but this one probably loves boxing, ”subscribers write.

Some, however, are worried. After all, if this is a disease, they reason, then the cat must have some problems. But they were reassured, noting that myostatin deficiency does not lead to serious problems, and the only thing that the Sphynx can worry about is because it will freeze without wool in the cold.