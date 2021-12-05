https://ria.ru/20211205/potok-1762223744.html

Germany continues to mock Ukraine and play along with Russia

Naftogaz called Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2 "a mockery" – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, called the decision of the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) to allow the operator Nord Stream 2 AG to create a German subsidiary as a “mockery”, according to Euractiv. In his opinion, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not be certified because it allegedly “does not comply with the rules of the European Union.” The head of Naftogaz concluded that the pipeline “should be filled with alternative gas suppliers throughout.” to Germany. The construction was completed in September. In November, BNA suspended the certification process of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator until it creates a German subsidiary, which will reapply. The German Ministry of Energy called this decision “exclusively regulatory.” The dispute over the updated EU Gas Directive, which entered into force on May 23, 2019, remains unresolved. Its regulations state that the pipe laid after the specified date must either be partially filled by an alternative supplier, or its section in the EU must be owned by a third-party company. The regulator and the court in Germany decided not to withdraw Nord Stream 2 from the document. Russia is not satisfied with this, since, as noted in Moscow, it is necessary to rely not on technical arguments, but on economic ones: by the time the directive was updated, they had invested in the project already billions of euros, taking into account the previous legal situation.

