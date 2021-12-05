https://ria.ru/20211205/ssora-1762250258.html

Nazarbayev remembered the quarrel between Gorbachev and Yeltsin after the Belovezhskaya agreements

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told how he witnessed a quarrel between Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin shortly after the signing of the Belovezhskaya agreements on the collapse of the USSR. December 2021 will mark the 30th anniversary of the official collapse of the USSR. According to Nazarbayev, he rejected Yeltsin’s invitation to come to Belovezhskaya Pushcha. and put your signature on the document that stated the collapse of the Soviet Union. Instead, he flew to Moscow and the next day after the Belovezhsky meeting he came to see Gorbachev. “In the morning I came at the appointed time, sat, talked, after a while Yeltsin comes in. Of course, Gorbachev says:” Well, what have you done ? And what do you want? So what will happen to nuclear weapons? What will happen to the united armed forces? “Yeltsin jumped out and said:” Are you arranging an interrogation for me? ” the film “30 Years Without a Union” by Naili Asker-zade, aired on the Russia 1 channel. According to Nazarbayev, Gorbachev told Yeltsin that for now he remains president of the Soviet Union. ” “He (Yeltsin – ed.) Got up from his place, walked around, walked around, walked up to his chair and said:” Yes, for now, you are the president. And in this, on this chair, I will sit. “Then a skirmish began, swearing, in high tones,” the ex-president of Kazakhstan said. In fact, the Soviet Union ceased to exist on December 25, 1991, when Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addressed the Soviet people announced the termination of his activities as president. This was preceded by an agreement signed on December 8 by the leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, which declared the end of the existence of the USSR and proclaimed the creation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This act went down in history as the Bialowieza Agreement.

