Nazarbayev said he did not recognize Crimea as Russian due to other territorial disputes | News | News

Kazakhstan refused to recognize Crimea as Russian territory in 2014, because in such a scenario, the country would be faced with the need to recognize South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Kosovo. This was announced on Saturday, December 4, by the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“There was a referendum [в Крыму о воссоединении с Россией]… We did not recognize Crimea as Russian, because then it was necessary [бы] I admit [Южную] Ossetia, Abkhazia, Kosovo. Kosovo also asks us to [их] recognized, “- said the head of state in the film” Kazakh. The Story of a Golden Man ”, based on his interview with American director Oliver Stone.

At the same time, the interlocutor stressed: at that time, the country did not support Ukraine. According to him, the coup was the reason for everything, writes Gazeta.Ru.

Earlier, on November 30, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that he wants to start a trip to the Crimean peninsula from Sevastopol. At the same time, he noted that the peninsula became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum, and added that his trip would one way or another mean the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia. At the same time, according to Lukashenko, the issue of recognizing Crimea as such is not on the agenda of Russian-Belarusian relations.