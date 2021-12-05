Nazarbayev spoke about the quarrel between Gorbachev and Yeltsin over the collapse of the USSR

A quarrel arose between the former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev and the first head of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin after the signing of the Belovezhskaya Agreements. Ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about this.

According to him, he received an invitation from Yeltsin to visit Belovezhskaya Pushcha and sign an agreement on the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, he rejected it. The next day Nazarbayev arrived in Moscow. There the politician tried to meet with Gorbachev.

In Naili Asker-zade’s film “30 Years Without a Union,” the ex-president of Kazakhstan told how he came to the office in the morning at the appointed time. There they were already “sitting and talking,” and after a while Yeltsin came in. Then Gorbachev said: “Well, what have you done? And what do you want?”

He went on to ask what would happen to nuclear weapons and the united armed forces. To this Yeltsin replied: “Are you arranging an interrogation for me?” To this, Gorbachev said that he was not satisfied with the interrogation, but simply asked, but at the same time demanded an answer.

“I’m not going to answer you,” Nazarbayev quoted Yeltsin’s answer.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Byelorussian SSR Stanislav Shushkevich, who participated in the development and signing of the Belovezhskaya agreements, said that while working on the text of the policy, they drank brandy without a snack. At the same time, the work on the text of the Belovezhskaya Agreements was carried out in a creative atmosphere. According to him, everyone then “had some kind of fantastic hobby.”

The Soviet Union ceased to exist on December 25, 1991. Then Mikhail Gorbachev, in an address to citizens, announced his resignation from the presidency. Before this, the representatives of the RSFSR, Ukraine and Belarus signed the Belovezhsky agreement on the termination of the existence of the USSR and the creation of the CIS.