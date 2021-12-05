New Beta FSD Increases Object Recognition Accuracy For Tesla’s Electric Vehicles

Tesla is systematically improving its FSD system, which is not a full autopilot in the broadest sense, but provides a second level of autonomy. In its modern implementation, it allows the car to independently move from one point to another, but the driver must remain vigilant. The next update has improved the quality of object recognition by the proprietary machine vision system.

As you may remember, Tesla abandoned the use of radars on American-built Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles this spring, so object recognition is carried out only with the help of cameras, because ultrasonic sensors are triggered only at minimal distances, and therefore are only suitable for maneuvering at low speeds. … For this reason, the effectiveness of the machine vision system now largely determines the safety of movement on electric vehicles of these models. The older Model S and Model X retained the ability to receive information from onboard radars.

As noted by Electrek, Tesla began distributing FSD Beta 10.6 to participants in its beta testing program, which brought improvements in the quality of object recognition by on-board cameras. In particular, other vehicles have become better defined, the speed of objects moving in the transverse direction is determined with a 21% decrease in the number of errors. When determining the visibility of objects, the number of errors was reduced by 18.5%. Static objects are detected 17% more accurately in tight corners and at night.

Improved positioning of the vehicle when making turns to the left also has a positive impact on safety. The system for predicting the appearance of oncoming objects now reduces the likelihood of a dangerous maneuver. The lane change function has been improved, which now more accurately calculates the longitudinal distance to the vehicle in front. Likewise, the distance is more accurately determined when vacating a position in front of a Tesla electric car as a result of changing lanes of another vehicle into an adjacent lane. After testing by beta testing program participants over a period of several weeks, these changes will gradually be rolled out to all production Tesla electric vehicles using the FSD complex.