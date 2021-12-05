https://ria.ru/20211205/yuar-1762253298.html

Nine Russians arriving from South Africa tested positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus test was positive in nine Russians who flew in from the Republic of South Africa, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor reported. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The coronavirus test was positive in nine Russians who flew from South Africa, according to the press service of Rospotrebnadzor. On December 3 and 4, sanitary and quarantine control specialists carried out all the necessary measures on flights from South Africa and Ethiopia, they noted there. Among those flying from the latter country, 58 passengers were from South Africa. They were tested at the airport and placed in an observatory, they undergo PCR tests every day. The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare keeps the situation under special control, the press service added. On December 2, the chief sanitary doctor of Russia, Anna Popova, announced a two-week quarantine for those arriving from South Africa and neighboring countries due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. A new strain B.1.1.529 was found in Botswana and South Africa on the 20th of November. It contains dozens of mutations in the S-protein, which the pathogen needs to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. B.1.1.529 is believed to have originally developed in an immunocompromised person with AIDS or HIV. The World Health Organization recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it omicron after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected, and symptoms range from fatigue to headaches and body aches.

