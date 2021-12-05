Nissan unveils e-4ORCE lunar rover prototype

Nissan Motor has demonstrated a prototype of an automatic rover to navigate the lunar surface. The device was developed in cooperation with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

To create the rover, Nissan used the experience gained during the development of electric vehicles such as the LEAF and Ariya. These include, in particular, the engine controls and the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive technology.

It is noted that the lunar rover should be able to navigate powdery, rocky and uneven surfaces, while remaining energy efficient. Driving on powdery ground is challenging because the wheels can spin and bury. The e-4ORCE system is exactly designed to solve these problems.

The prototype of the rover shown is a four-wheeled vehicle. E-4ORCE technology makes it possible to precisely steer each wheel independently of each other. A dedicated Traction Control System while driving minimizes slip and ensures efficient movement on a variety of surfaces. As a result, the driving performance of the lunar rover on difficult terrain is improved.

“JAXA is committed to applying research results to future space exploration. We partner with companies, universities and research institutes on projects that are feasible and have the potential for commercialization and innovation. By conducting research with Nissan, a company with experience in electric vehicles, we hope to apply our findings to the development of higher performance moon rovers.“, – said in the JAXA Innovation Center for Space Exploration.