Norway’s primary market share of electric vehicles reaches 73.8% in November

At the beginning of autumn, electric cars had already reached 80% of the share of the primary car market in Norway, and then it was assumed that, while maintaining the electrification rate, the country would be able to abandon the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines by April 2022. The November statistics show some deterioration in dynamics, but electric cars still occupied their 73.8% of the local market.

Recall that the officially set target mentions 2025 as a milestone for the complete rejection of sales of new non-zero carbon vehicles in the Norwegian market, but so far the country is moving in this direction ahead of schedule. Chinese manufacturers of electric vehicles begin their expansion into the European market from Norway.

According to Electrek, in combination with hybrids, the share of vehicles with traction electric motors on the Norwegian market in November reached 94.9%, while sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines were measured in several hundred units against 3288 hybrids and 11,274 “purebred” electric vehicles. Tesla Model Y remained the leader, with 1,013 crossovers of the same name sold, followed by the Tesla Model 3 electric car with 771 units sold. The German concern Volkswagen, whose new product in the person of ID.4 found 725 owners in Norway at the end of November, is on the heels of its American competitor. The related Audi Q4 e-tron sold 661 copies, and the long-lived Nissan Leaf of the current generation lagged behind it by only six units.

By the way, if we consider the entire period from the beginning of this year, then electric vehicles in the Norwegian market so far occupy only 64.2%. This is 12 percentage points higher than in the same period in 2020, but still very far from one hundred percent. Local authorities promote the development of charging infrastructure, and the main incentives for the transition to electric vehicles are fiscal in nature – taxes are pushing citizens to abandon cars with internal combustion engines in favor of electric transport.