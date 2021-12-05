Not a single death has been registered in the world from the omicron strain – Gazeta.Ru

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that not a single person has died from the new omicron coronavirus strain. The strain has now been found in 38 countries. Daily mail…

The WHO warned that it could take weeks to understand how contagious this variant of the coronavirus is. Also, scientists have to determine whether it causes a more severe course of the disease and how effective existing drugs and vaccines are against it.

It is noted that the organization has not received reports of deaths caused by the omicron. At the same time, due to the active spread of the new variant of the virus, scientists suggest that the omicron may cause more than half of new cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the next few months.

Was previously named one of the main symptoms of the omicron strain of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus strain, designated omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO), was identified in November this year in southern Africa. According to experts, it may turn out to be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus. WHO later reported the high likelihood of a global spread of omicron.