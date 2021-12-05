Not just Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic roles

Today, one of the most charismatic actors of our time – Robert Downey Jr. – turns 56. The first role in early childhood, recognition and popularity in the 1990s and an absolutely incredible turn of a career in the mid-2000s – all this fit into the creative path of one person.

On the occasion of the birthday of a Hollywood star FAN recalls the main roles of the actor, which managed to become cult.

Shot from the movie “Chaplin” /

Chaplin (1992)

For this film, the actor has already made a name for himself, starring in a number of notable films, such as “Air America”, but a touching role Charlie Chaplin, one of the key figures in silent cinema, ideally “sat” on Downey Jr. and firmly established herself among the best. The evidence is clear: the filigree roleplaying brought the actor a BAFTA and his first Oscar nomination. And the audience, in turn, was convinced that the actor was not deprived of either comedic or dramatic talent.

Shot from the film “Kiss Kiss Through” /

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

After scandals related to drugs and alcohol, and the completed rehabilitation course, Robert Downey Jr. returns to the screens with interesting roles. One of these is an unlucky thief who continually breaks the fourth wall in a black comedy Shane Black… It is noteworthy that the soundtrack for the final credits was the author’s song of the actor – Downey Jr., among other things, is also a talented musician.

Shot from the movie “Soldiers of Failure” /

Soldiers of Failure (Tropic Thunder, 2008)

Parody from a comedian Ben Stillermaking fun of Hollywood films about the Vietnam War and American special forces. For his role as an actor playing an African American sergeant at Downey Jr. today a wave of criticism would surely have struck. However, at the time of the release of the tape, the work was appreciated – the nominations for “Oscar” and “Golden Globe” are confirmation of this.

Shot from the film “Iron Man” /

Iron Man (2008)

Acting and Career Rebirth of Robert Downey Jr. and the beginning of a whole era called the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” was fateful for Downey Jr. The role of the billionaire Tony Starkwho became a superhero – Iron Man – was not only an excellent success for the American actor: thanks to him, the image from the comics, already popular, became truly iconic for modern pop culture. For a series of appearances in the films of the MCU, Tony Stark makes a long way from a narcissistic reckless billionaire (but a genius inventor) to the savior of all mankind. And even though the actor said goodbye to his long-term role, it will most likely remain the brightest and most decisive in his creative life.

Still from the film “Sherlock Holmes” /

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Cheerful and comical reimagining of a classic detective story from the master of cinema Guy Ritchie… Robert Downey Jr., in turn, gave the world a new vision of the role of the famous detective, which resonated with the audience: on the very first weekend, the film broke box-office records. After the sequel was released, the public expected a sequel, but the release of the third part was delayed for several years. Well, now the actor is officially free from Marvel projects, which means that the return of Sherlock Holmes to the screens is not far off.

Global Look Press / Jens kalaene

Since the release of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.’s acting has been focused on one character. In the foreseeable future, he has announced only a couple of projects, but we know that there will still be outstanding images and cult roles.

Previously, FAN shared a list of the best roles of the actress Marlene Dietrich, who became a movie legend and style icon during her lifetime.