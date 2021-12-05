Not just Johnny Depp: all the men of 50-year-old Winona Ryder

Once the actress admitted that she did not want to enter into an official marriage because she was afraid of divorce. Perhaps that is why she refused these handsome men from the gallery:

Winona Laura Horowitz began appearing on television as a child, and made her debut on the big screen in 1986 under the pseudonym Winona Ryder. From the very beginning of her film career, she was interested in complex dramatic roles, and already in the mid-80s she became a cult star, starring in Tim Burton’s eerie fantasy comedy “Beetlejuice”. The appearance in the next Burton film, the dark fairy tale “Edward Scissorhands”, and the romance with the dream of all the girls of the 90s Johnny Depp only strengthened her status.

However, soon luck began to cheat on the beauty: at first she suffered for a long time after a painful break with Depp, who, according to her, was her “first of all”; then she quarreled with her best friend Gwyneth Paltrow – presumably because of her role in the tragicomedy Shakespeare in Love, which Paltrow allegedly stole from under her nose.

And in 2001, there was the most high-profile scandal associated with the name of Winona Ryder – the infamous “incident in the store.” The actress was caught red-handed in a boutique in New York while trying to take out clothes and accessories totaling $ 5,000. “Psychologically, it was the moment when I just wanted to stop,” she said in an interview with Porter magazine in 2016, recalling that time.

Fortunately, Winona Ryder managed to restore her career after a forced hiatus. In 2009, she appeared in the film Star Trek, followed by several more successful works. One of the last successful projects with the participation of Winona – the TV series “Stranger Things”, where Ryder got the role of Joyce Byers.

As for her personal life, rumors about her imminent wedding with businessman Scott McKinley Khan do not cease to appear, but nothing definite on this matter is known.