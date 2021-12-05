Nuclear Five spoke in favor of further denuclearization

Representatives of the nuclear “five” (Russia, China, Great Britain, the United States and France) reaffirmed their commitment to the goals of establishing nuclear-weapon-free zones, including such a zone in Southeast Asia. This is discussed in a joint communique adopted following the conference of the nuclear “five” in Paris on December 2-3.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the countries of the nuclear “five” also recalled the importance of continuing consultations on the protocol to the treaty on a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia. Such consultations are ongoing between the nuclear states and the ASEAN countries.

“They also noted their support for the creation in the Middle East of a zone free of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

They also advocated the early full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, the countries of the nuclear “five” confirmed their intention to work in an appropriate format in order to reduce strategic risks to reduce the likelihood of the use of nuclear weapons.