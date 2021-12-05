NVIDIA analysts predict a bright future in the metaverse regardless of prospects with Arm

NVIDIA’s plans to take over the British chip developer Arm, judging by recent events, may remain unfulfilled even at a price above $ 80 billion, but analysts are confident that the company will have a bright future without this acquisition, especially with a growing trend in metaverse technology.

Last Thursday, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit demanding to block the deal, which has already raised doubts from regulators around the world. After that, NVIDIA shares were down 3% on Friday morning. Analysts up to this point believed that the chances of the takeover plan’s implementation were negligible. “Even if NVIDIA does not complete its takeover of ARM Holdings, demand for its AI solutions will continue to grow. NVIDIA Dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and the Metaverse with Omniverse “– said Ivan Feinseth from the investment company Tigress Financial Partners.

NVIDIA is the world’s largest manufacturer of chips for AI systems and graphics platforms, and is now expanding its activities in the data center and metaverse technology – virtual and augmented reality markets. The deal would give the company access to Arm technology, which licenses its technologies to Apple, Qualcomm, and Samsung, for a chance to dominate the global semiconductor industry. In addition, the company would become a dangerous competitor in the data center chip market, where Intel and AMD are currently playing.

According to the FTC, the deal would give NVIDIA control over the technologies and solutions that its competitors rely on to develop their own products. “Owning an Arm would be great … but if they can’t do it, they’ll save money on the purchase … We think they’ll be fine no matter what the outcome.”– says senior analyst at Bernstein Stacy Rasgon (Stacy Rasgon).