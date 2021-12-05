Omicron Coronavirus Mortality Data Surprised Scientists

WHO is concerned about the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 around the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that no one has died from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, despite the fact that the new COVID strain has been found in about forty countries. The United States and Australia were among the last states to confirm local transmission of the new strain. WHO experts warned that determining the degree of infectiousness of this option may take several weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, WHO has warned that it may take weeks to determine how contagious this option is, whether it causes more severe disease, and how effective drugs and vaccines are against it. “We’re going to get the answers that everyone needs,” said Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergency director.

The WHO said that so far the organization has not received reports of deaths associated with Omicron, but the spread of the new variant has led to warnings that the strain could cause more than half of COVID-19 cases in Europe in the next few months.

As the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday, the new option could slow the recovery of the global economy, like the Delta strain. “Even before this new option was available, we were concerned that the recovery, while ongoing, was losing momentum,” she said. “A new option that can spread very quickly could undermine confidence.”

The United States and Australia were the latest countries to confirm cases of local transmission of this variant, while infections caused by Omicron caused the total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa to exceed three million.

Six more US states confirmed infection with this variant yesterday, experts say, but the Delta strain is likely to remain a greater threat as winter approaches and Americans’ holiday plans. On Friday, New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah all reported their first cases of the Omicron variant.

The variant has spread to Australia, where plans to revive the economy are being tested, while the Sydney cluster has grown to 13 cases and an infection has been suspected in Queensland. Federal authorities are sticking to a plan to revive the economy in the hope that the new option will be softer than previous ones, but the governments of some Australian states and territories have taken steps to tighten internal border controls.

India, meanwhile, has reported its third case of this option, with the country’s total COVID cases approaching 35 million. Officials in the western state of Gujarat said the patient who tested positive for Omicron was a 72-year-old Indian man who had lived in Zimbabwe for decades and returned to India on November 28. India on Saturday reported 8,603 new cases of COVID, bringing the total to 34.6 million. Deaths from coronavirus increased by 415 to 470,530 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month asked officials to focus on countries at risk after WHO declared the new option “of concern.”

And South Korea has reported a record 5,352 new COVID infections and 70 deaths, while nine cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed nationwide, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday. On Friday, the South Korean government announced that people visiting restaurants, cinemas and other public places will be required to show vaccination passports. Hospital admissions are rising rapidly due to severe cases of COVID-19, with the number of serious and critical patients at 752 as of Friday, according to the KDCA. South Korea has also confirmed three additional cases with the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of cases to the disease peaked at nine after a fully vaccinated couple tested positive for the variant after traveling from Nigeria last week.