Oryol investors “climbed” on Dogecoin and works of art

The government of our country is increasingly talking about the need for the population to provide itself with a comfortable old age. One of the ways to arrange it is investment. We tell Oryol residents about where the “gold mine” of investors was in the past year.

At home and abroad

According to experts, domestic companies have good performance this year. Shares of Tinkoff Bank (over 200%), Gazprom (80%), RUSAL (76%) have grown significantly in price. Apart from them, attention should be paid to the campaigns of Mechel and Raspadskaya.

Experts refer to the outgoing year as “golden”. The “huge flow” of liquidity provided by the world’s central banks sent many assets to “previously unattainable heights.”

As for foreign enterprises, in particular American ones, the most successful among them were the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna – almost 200% – and the technology company NVIDIA – 140%.

Experts also noted Adobe Inc, which showed a record quarterly revenue, and Tesla, whose share price dropped to $ 550 in May this year, but exceeded $ 1200 in early November.

New and old

The cryptocurrency market has not gone unnoticed either. Bitcoin remains the most popular here. Over the year, his rates have grown from $ 30,000 to $ 50,000. But the most striking was Dogecoin, which showed a rise of 3,700%.

But traditional types of investments – real estate and precious metals – have not been able to compete with others. And if apartments across the country still showed at least some growth, then gold and silver in general fell in price.

A win-win

And yet the most win-win option for investment, according to experts, is art.

“This is the most promising and correct investment of funds. Because high-quality art, classical, always only gets more expensive, ”said Vasily Bychkov, General Director of Expo-Park, organizer of the Russian Antique Salon, to Gazeta.ru.

He noted that according to expert estimates, the “old” art rises in price by 25% per year. This means that its owners will always remain in the black and will not lose their money.

Author: Alexander Kazakov

