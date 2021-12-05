https://ria.ru/20211204/ssha-1762199034.html

Parents of a teenager who staged a shooting at a school in the United States pleaded not guilty

Parents of a teenager who staged a shooting at a school in the United States pleaded not guilty – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

Parents of a teenager who staged a shooting at a school in the United States pleaded not guilty

Parents of an American teenager who shot peers at school this week, refused to admit the charges against them and may be released under RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

2021-12-04T19: 09

2021-12-04T19: 09

2021-12-04T19: 09

in the world

Oxford

Detroit

Michigan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761596629_0:440:2856:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f4ecd16a76a4d47cb850b0f44488a24.jpg

WASHINGTON, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The parents of an American teenager who shot peers at school this week have refused to admit the charges and may be released on a cumulative $ 1 million bail, local Fox 2 reported. James and Jennifer Crumbly appeared in court hours after law enforcement the authorities put them on a wanted list and detained them in an uninhabited building in Detroit, and refused to plead guilty to four negligent manslaughter. The couple are suspected of acquiring a pistol and allowing the gun to fall into the hands of their 15-year-old son, even though they may have known his intentions. The teen fired on Tuesday at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. He killed four students and injured seven others before being detained by the police. Charged with murder and terrorism, a court has given each of the teen’s parents a bail of $ 500,000 and ordered the wearing of electronic tracking devices if released from custody while their case is pending.

Oxford

Detroit

Michigan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761596629_127 0:2856:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_38e238bad56547d2a38b9df592b79164.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, oxford, detroit, michigan