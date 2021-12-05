Passengers were blocked on a subway train without light because of a man on the roof – Gazeta.Ru

For almost an hour, passengers on the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line of the Moscow metro sat in the dark in a blocked train between neighboring metro stations. The video is published by the Moscow News Telegram channel.

The light disappeared on the train, which stopped between the Akademicheskaya and Profsoyuznaya stations.

Metropolitan Department earlier reportedthat on the “red” line there is no train movement from the station “Oktyabrskaya” to “New Cheryomushki”. In the opposite direction, trains follow at increased intervals. The traffic stopped because of a stranger who climbed onto the roof of the carriage. According to some reports, before climbing onto the roof of the car, the man fell on the way. Information about the state of the offender is not provided.

As the Department of Transport recalls, going down the track, as well as going outside the passenger compartment of trains, is deadly.

According to the latest information, the movement of trains on the above-mentioned section of the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line has been restored and is being introduced into the schedule.

It was also reported that on the central section of the Zamoskvoretskaya – the “green” line, the intervals of movement were temporarily increased to check the train. The movement has now been restored.