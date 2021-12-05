Philip Kirkorov was shamed for a chic holiday for his daughter

Philip Kirkorov’s daughter Alla-Victoria recently celebrated her 10th birthday.

In honor of the heiress’s birthday, the singer staged a grand show, which brought together the entire elite. Even the announcement of the holiday was a huge effort. In the video, the Girl was in the form of Cruella, changed outfits and disappeared into the fire using computer graphics.

The event took place the night before, those present actively shared videos and photos from the holiday in their social media accounts. However, the extravaganza did not cause delight among the fans. Many called the holiday “a feast in the time of the plague” and mixed with the dirt a star father who pampered his children too much.

“Not a children’s party, but a party of aunts and uncles … maddened by money child is 10 years old, the whole pop elite! The child needs children at the holiday! “,” And where are the children? “,” Vanity fair “,” Like an oriental bazaar … Expensive, boHato … the holiday does not look like an ordinary party “,” So this is Philip’s concert or the daughter’s birthday “,” Wealth for show! I do not approve. What will grow up? Since childhood, everything is in Dolce and Brullikas! “,” Yes … modesty is not Kirkorov … Very bad brings up children, spoils very much “, – they were indignant on the Web.

READ DNI.RU IN YANDEX.NEWS