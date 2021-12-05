https://ria.ru/20211205/osuzhdennyy-1762282011.html

Police detained a convict who escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region

The police detained a convict who escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region – Russia news today

Police detained a convict who escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region

The police detained the convicted Alexander Kutuzov, who had previously escaped from a psychiatric hospital near Moscow. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T19: 16

2021-12-05T19: 16

2021-12-05T23: 47

incidents

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Rostov region

aksay district

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Olga Vradiy

irina wolf

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156073/51/1560735182_0:125:2999:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_b2585c62e0dc5f3aec00b58c6f47fc02.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Police detained convict Alexander Kutuzov, who had previously escaped from a psychiatric hospital near Moscow. On November 4, a 33-year-old man disappeared from a medical facility in the village of Troitskoye, Chekhovsky urban district. For compulsory treatment he was sent by a court decision – according to a source of RIA Novosti, after the murder. Olga Vradiy, a senior assistant to the head of the regional head office of the Investigative Committee of Russia, told the agency about the detention of Kutuzov. area. The official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk noted that Kutuzov was taken to the territorial department of the department.

https://ria.ru/20211202/zaklyuchennyy-1761930246.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Rostov region

aksay district

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156073/51/1560735182_268-0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49f97cd9688bff0caead409cc61fcbbe.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, Moscow region (Moscow region), Rostov region, Aksai district, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Olga Vradiy, Irina Volk