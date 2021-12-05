https://ria.ru/20211205/osuzhdennyy-1762282011.html
Police detained a convict who escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region
The police detained a convict who escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region – Russia news today
Police detained a convict who escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region
The police detained the convicted Alexander Kutuzov, who had previously escaped from a psychiatric hospital near Moscow. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
2021-12-05T19: 16
2021-12-05T19: 16
2021-12-05T23: 47
incidents
Moscow region (Moscow region)
Rostov region
aksay district
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
Olga Vradiy
irina wolf
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156073/51/1560735182_0:125:2999:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_b2585c62e0dc5f3aec00b58c6f47fc02.jpg
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Police detained convict Alexander Kutuzov, who had previously escaped from a psychiatric hospital near Moscow. On November 4, a 33-year-old man disappeared from a medical facility in the village of Troitskoye, Chekhovsky urban district. For compulsory treatment he was sent by a court decision – according to a source of RIA Novosti, after the murder. Olga Vradiy, a senior assistant to the head of the regional head office of the Investigative Committee of Russia, told the agency about the detention of Kutuzov. area. The official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk noted that Kutuzov was taken to the territorial department of the department.
https://ria.ru/20211202/zaklyuchennyy-1761930246.html
Moscow region (Moscow region)
Rostov region
aksay district
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156073/51/1560735182_268-0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49f97cd9688bff0caead409cc61fcbbe.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, Moscow region (Moscow region), Rostov region, Aksai district, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Olga Vradiy, Irina Volk
Police detained a convict who escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region