Polkadot Launches First Slot Auction

The ongoing implementation of Polkadot is the final milestone for its layered structure, after rigorous testing, optimization and auditing that was originally done on testnets such as Rocococo and the Kusama canary network.

In September, the first indication that the Polkadots were involved was that Gavin Wood had hinted that they were ready to launch. This was followed by a decision by the Polkadot Council to open the first auctions for the network, which were later approved through the management line, putting pressure on DOT ahead of launch.

The auctions are split into rounds, with the first group of five losses monthly starting November 11th. The winning projects will be pending on December 17 for the loan period until October 20, 2023.

With the option to renew, custom chains are installed in the Polkadot chain of communication for up to 96 weeks at a time. Each gateway is provided with an auction mechanism on chain with successful projects that lock up bond in DOT for the duration of the lease.

Through the community’s pooled loan campaign, teams can fund their auction bids, allowing them to accept contributions from DOT holders and demonstrate demand for an idea. Crowdloan members return their DOT back at the end of their lease and they can choose to be rewarded with their own token.

Since their DOT holders are not required to transfer control of their DOT in exchange for a project token, auctions and crowdfunding are different from the original ICO IEO or DEX IDO exchanges. DOT returns if projects lose the auction deal, elephant holders reward supporters when their leases expire.

There is a key difference: project teams cannot use DOT on their own or market it. They benefit from access to small network slots, board crafting capabilities, and token launches.

Achala secured a small slot for Polkadot and issued a 32.5 million DOT bond from a community of over 81,000 users, roughly $ 1.27 billion at the time.

The success of the inaugural auction shows the strength and strength of the Polkadot community, which has come together to promise DOT to their selected businesses. Moonbeem, who lost Akali, is currently the best of the lot, providing 35.8 million DOT for the second layer.

The number of blocked tokens shows how many participants are invested in the success of projects compared to the more speculative structure of other proposals. Due to the strict 96-week lease period, projects must fulfill their bids quickly, which should lead to greater accountability.

Over 205,000 members have contributed through exchanges such as Kraken and Binance, resulting in a healthier balance of incentives between members and projects.

If the trend continues, then about $ 4 to $ 4.5 billion in DOT value is likely to be closed in almost two years, reducing potential selling pressure and spreading supply to the market.

It encourages hundreds of thousands of supporters to become active users of the ecosystem, as it is in their best interests, not only because of the belief in Polkadot and DOT during that period.

The Polkadot community and its growing ecosystemwill certainly be observed over the next 96 weeks, and the growth of depositors is expected to continue.