Pope asked the Orthodox for forgiveness for the mistakes of Catholics – RBK

Pope Francis, during a meeting with the Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church, Jerome II, reported on the mistakes made by many Catholics, for which one should apologize. He stated this during a visit to Greece, reports Vativan News.

“We have allowed fruitfulness to be jeopardized by divisions. History has its weight, and today here I feel the need to once again ask for forgiveness from God and from the brothers for the mistakes committed by many Catholics, ”said the pontiff.

Francis also declared “the weeds of suspicion” that widened the distance between Orthodox and Catholics, after which both churches stopped “cultivating belonging.” According to him, the contact between them is weakened, including by the actions and decisions of the Catholic Church, which were far from the gospel teachings. “I admit with shame,” the Pope summed up.

In early May, Francis, during a speech on St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, congratulated Orthodox Christians on Easter. “Best wishes to our brothers and sisters from the Orthodox Churches, Eastern and Latin Catholic Churches, which today, according to the Julian calendar, celebrate Easter,” said the pontiff.