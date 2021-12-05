https://ria.ru/20211205/sanktsii-1762219879.html

Poroshenko wished Russia to fall into hell

Poroshenko called on the West to impose "hellish sanctions" against Russia

Poroshenko wished Russia to fall into hell

Rada deputy and ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said on the air of the Italian TV channel Sky TG24 that the West should draw up a list of "hellish sanctions" against Russia.

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Rada deputy and ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said on the air of the Italian TV channel Sky TG24 that the West should draw up a list of “hellish sanctions” against Russia in case of aggression. He expressed the opinion that Kiev does not need NATO soldiers “on the front line with Russia.” , since during Poroshenko’s time in power, Ukraine allegedly created “one of the most effective and strong armies on the continent.” Kiev initially stated that it was not recording a buildup of Russian troops near its borders, but then also began to assert that Moscow had plans to attack its eastern neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied these accusations, emphasizing that they are mainly used as an excuse to the borders of the country have more NATO forces and equipment. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Russia is not hatching any aggressive plans, is not going to attack anyone, and the movement of troops across its own territory should not bother anyone.

