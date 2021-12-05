Poroshenko demanded weapons for Ukraine and “hellish” sanctions against Russia – RBK

According to Poroshenko, Kiev is able to defend itself in the event of Moscow’s aggression, since Ukraine has created “one of the most effective armies on the continent,” but the country needs the support of the EU and the United States.

Petro Poroshenko

(Photo: Serg Glovny / ZUMA Wire / TASS)



The Russian authorities must understand that in the event of military aggression against Ukraine, they will receive a “solidarity rebuff from the whole world.” This was announced on the air of the Italian TV channel Sky TG24 by the former Ukrainian president, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko.

According to the former head of state, Ukraine does not need NATO soldiers “on the front line with Russia”, since during the years of his presidency, the country has created “one of the most effective and strong armies on the continent.” “We are able to defend our land ourselves, but we certainly need defensive weapons and” hellish “sanctions against Russia today if the aggression continues,” he said (quoted from the European Solidarity website.

At the same time, Poroshenko noted that Ukraine needs support from the EU and the United States on the path of reforms.

Speaking about whether Russia will aggravate relations with Ukraine, the ex-president said that “no one knows, because [президент России Владимир] Putin himself does not know whether he will go further or not. ” According to Poroshenko, the development of the situation will depend on “how effective, how strong and how united the free world will be.”