Possible US “nuclear” sanctions against Russia over Ukraine named

In the coming days, talks are scheduled between the leaders of Russia and the United States. A telephone conversation is expected on Tuesday between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden against the backdrop of renewed tensions between the United States and Russia over the events around Ukraine. Meanwhile, American politicians are talking about new “nuclear sanctions” against Moscow.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said a number of issues will be discussed during the telephone talks between the heads of the two powers, and “President Biden will highlight US concerns about Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Earlier, Biden made a number of harsh statements, saying, in particular, that he did not accept “no one’s red lines” and that he was preparing some comprehensive initiatives that would make it difficult for Russia to “invade” Ukraine. According to media reports, in this way the head of the White House commented on the statements made at the Russia Calling forum by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who considers the “red lines” for Moscow not only to bring NATO infrastructure to Russia’s borders, but also to deploy strike complexes on Ukrainian territory.

Biden did not elaborate on what exactly measures the US president had in mind when he said that he was preparing “the largest and most significant set of initiatives that will make it very difficult for Putin to do what people fear he is going to do.”

The Associated Press, meanwhile, says the Joe Biden administration has “many options” to deliver on its promise of a financial blow to Russia in the event of an “invasion” of Ukraine, from sanctions against the Russian president’s associates to disconnecting Russia from the financial system, which sends money all over the world.

As noted by AP, the United States and its European allies have not made any public mention of any plans to retaliate in the event of an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken this week promised Moscow financial problems – “economic measures that we have refrained from in the past.”

Over the past decade, the United States has already imposed a number of sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals, many of which relate to the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014 and the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. The American sanctions, reminds the Associated Press, were also associated with accusations of Russia of “interference” in the US elections, “malicious cyber activity and human rights violations.”

The sanctions imposed on Russians include an asset freeze, bans on doing business with American companies, and a denial of entry into the United States. But in an effort to punish Russia, the West has over the years considered the possibility of even more serious financial sanctions, emphasizes AP. This includes the so-called “nuclear option”: blocking Russia from the Belgium-based SWIFT financial payment system, which moves money between thousands of banks around the world.

When the US successfully pressured SWIFT to shut off Iranian banks over Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran lost nearly half of its oil export revenues and a third of its foreign trade, experts say, arguing that Russia’s impact on the Russian economy would be “just as devastating “, Since the Russian Federation depends on SWIFT to ensure the flow of petrodollars.

However, as the Associated Press admits, since 2014 Russia has been working to protect its domestic financial systems from such a shutdown, and the SWIFT shutdown would cause indirect damage to Western economies.

Former US ambassador to Ukraine and career diplomat John Herbst said on Friday that, in his opinion, “although we shouldn’t forget about SWIFT, it will be a last resort.”

Earlier this year, the Biden administration further limited Russia’s ability to borrow money by barring US financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds directly from government agencies. But the sanctions are not targeting the secondary market, and that remains a possible next step, the Associated Press points out.

Other possible instruments of restrictive measures, as John Herbst noted, could be financial sanctions against people close to the Russian president and their families, and new restrictions against Russian banks and Russia’s vital energy sector.

