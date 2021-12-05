https://ria.ru/20211205/protest-1762264774.html
Protest action against “covid passports” is taking place in Tbilisi
A protest rally against “covid passports” is taking place in Tbilisi – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
Protest action against “covid passports” is taking place in Tbilisi
Several thousand Georgian citizens march along the central avenues of the capital Tbilisi, protesting against the introduction of the system of “green passports”, reports … RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
2021-12-05T16: 49
2021-12-05T16: 49
2021-12-05T18: 05
spread of coronavirus
in the world
Georgia
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/08/1583666475_0:37:1277:755_1920x0_80_0_0_1f2b35284032017256dbd34589e861f4.jpg
TBILISI, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. Several thousand citizens of Georgia are marching along the central avenues of the capital Tbilisi, protesting against the introduction of the system of “green passports”, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. “Covid-passport” is an electronic document in which data on the passage of a full course of vaccination, the timing of the disease transferred or results of PCR tests. In Georgia, it began to operate on December 1. Now it is possible to visit public places, restaurants, entertainment and shopping centers only with a QR code. Participants of the action consider this “discrimination and coercion to vaccinate.” The protesters plan to continue protests until the authorities abolish covid passports.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211205/omikron-1762253512.html
Georgia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/08/1583666475_98:1105:755_1920x0_80_0_0_69f953ac318422891322918a226bff21.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, Georgia, coronavirus covid-19
Protest action against “covid passports” is taking place in Tbilisi