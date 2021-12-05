Protest action against “covid passports” is taking place in Tbilisi

https://ria.ru/20211205/protest-1762264774.html

Several thousand Georgian citizens march along the central avenues of the capital Tbilisi, protesting against the introduction of the system of "green passports"

TBILISI, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. Several thousand citizens of Georgia are marching along the central avenues of the capital Tbilisi, protesting against the introduction of the system of “green passports”, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. “Covid-passport” is an electronic document in which data on the passage of a full course of vaccination, the timing of the disease transferred or results of PCR tests. In Georgia, it began to operate on December 1. Now it is possible to visit public places, restaurants, entertainment and shopping centers only with a QR code. Participants of the action consider this “discrimination and coercion to vaccinate.” The protesters plan to continue protests until the authorities abolish covid passports.

