Protesters paralyzed major highways in Serbia | News | News

The most important highways in Serbia and its capital, Belgrade, were blocked on December 4 by participants in an uncoordinated protest action. They opposed the laws on referendum and expropriation, REN TV reports.

The protesters from 2 pm blocked the main transport artery of the country – the E75 highway, the central square of Belgrade Slavia and blocked several bridges. During the procession on the bridge in Novi Sad, there was a fight and several verbal skirmishes. After 4 pm, the protesters dispersed and the tracks were clear, local agency Tanjug reported.

Citizens who did not participate in the rally were forced to walk, motorists got stuck in traffic jams, which caused massive discontent.

The police tried to disperse the protesters, recalling that “any blockade of automobile traffic is a violation of the law,” and this action was not approved, the local Interior Ministry said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the protest action was prepared and funded by foreign curators. During the performances, he was in the village of Gorne-Nedelitsa near Loznitsa. There he spent many hours meeting with the local population.

The state leader promised that the construction of lithium mines would start only after the referendum, and the expropriation law would be considered additionally.

“There is no pressure due to which I will abandon the referendum law. It does not exist. I will not, I will not allow crowds to rule politics, or kill, or go to the polls, ”Tanjug news agency quoted Vucic as saying.

The protests were provoked by representatives of environmental societies who oppose the granting of rights to mine lithium in Serbia to the Australian-British concern Rio Tinto. Deposits of the lithium-containing poisonous mineral were discovered near the town of Loznitsa.

In early October, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandr Vulin said that the life of President Vucic remains in jeopardy because of his fight against the drug mafia. In addition, the minister noted that the criminal group still has leaders who are on the run, among them the leader of the “Kavach drug clan” from Montenegro Radoe Zvitser.

In early February, the head of the Serbian Criminal Police Department, Bogdan Pusic, announced that an attempt was being made on the country’s president. According to the operational data provided by him, the attack was scheduled for the day of the opening of the monument to the founder of the medieval Serbian state Stefan Neman in Belgrade on January 27.