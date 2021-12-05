Pushilin announced one of the most serious exacerbations in Donbass since 2014 – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on the air of the Youtube channel “Soloviev Live” about a serious aggravation on the line of contact with the armed forces of Ukraine.

“Yes, a war, but another exacerbation, one of the most serious since 2014-2015 in terms of the number of equipment, personnel and the hysteria that sounds from Kiev,” he said.

He added that the DPR authorities need to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “and talk about the neighborhood, this is not just one state.”

Formerly the head of the DPR stated, which does not exclude an appeal to Russia for help in the event of the start of full-scale hostilities in the Donbass. According to him, the armed sires of the republic are currently on high alert.

Prior to this, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov statedwhat to judge the future of the DPR and LPR, noting that Russia has not yet recognized the self-proclaimed republics. At the same time, he stressed that Moscow is making every possible effort to help Ukraine resolve the conflict in Donbass.