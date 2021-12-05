Pushilin said that all citizens of the DPR will receive a Russian passport – RBK

Photo: Sergey Pivovarov / RIA Novosti



The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that all residents of the DPR will receive a Russian passport, RIA Novosti reported.

“The number has exceeded 350 thousand, but everyone will get it, I’m sure,” said Pushilin about the residents of the DPR receiving Russian citizenship at a meeting with journalists and social activists in Moscow.

Since 2019, residents of the DPR and LPR can obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure. According to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the consideration of an application for obtaining citizenship should not take more than three months.

The head of the DPR announced a “very serious exacerbation” in the Donbass



The President explained his decision by the fact that residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk self-proclaimed republics cannot exercise their civil rights. “We have no desire to create problems for the new Ukrainian government, but to endure a situation in which people living on the territory of these Donetsk and Lugansk republics are generally deprived of any civil rights whatsoever is already crossing the boundaries from the point of view of human rights. “, – said Putin.