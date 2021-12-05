Pushilin spoke about the modernization of the air defense system in Donetsk – RBK

SAM “Strela 10” during military exercises, as part of maintaining the harmony of combat units of the DPR troops

(Photo: Sergey Averin / RIA Novosti)



The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said that the DPR’s air defense system is in the process of being modernized to protect it from Ukrainian drones, RIA Novosti writes.

“The work is underway, our air defense is undergoing a certain modernization. Our military-industrial complex is also working in this regard. That is, we still have production facilities, including which now have no right not to develop certain elements of confronting unmanned aerial vehicles, both self-made ones and up to Bayraktar, – said Pushilin at a meeting with reporters.

The head of the DPR announced a “very serious exacerbation” in the Donbass



Ukraine purchased Bayraktar drones two years ago. At the end of October 2021, the Ukrainian armed forces used drones for the first time in Donbass. According to the Ukrainian military, the DPR military fired at the positions of the joint forces in the area of ​​the village of Granitnoe, Donetsk region. One soldier was injured, one was killed. The General Staff of Ukraine claims that the drone was used “to force the enemy to ceasefire” without violating the contact line. The drone destroyed one gun mount along with its crew. After that, according to the General Staff, shelling from the DPR stopped. “We are not advancing, we are only responding,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation.

The resumption of hostilities between the armed forces of Ukraine and the DPR is quite real, Pushilin said earlier. “The number of personnel and equipment deployed to the conflict zone says that Ukraine is ready,” he said.