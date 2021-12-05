https://ria.ru/20211205/dnr-1762262948.html

Pushilin told how the DPR defends itself against Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The self-proclaimed DPR is working to protect against drones used by Ukraine, the Donetsk air defense is being modernized, said the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin. including those who now have no right not to develop certain elements of confrontation with unmanned aerial vehicles, both self-made and up to Bayraktar, – said Pushilin to reporters. Ukraine purchased shock drones from Turkey. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Turkish company Bayraktar signed a memorandum on Bloomberg reported that Ukraine has purchased more Bayraktar TB2 UAVs from Turkey than previously announced; in the future, new deliveries of drones to Kiev may take place. prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

