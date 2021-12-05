Pushkov assessed the “scheme of Russia’s attack on Ukraine” from the Bild newspaper | News | News

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov on December 4 criticized the German newspaper Bild, which published a map of a hypothetical Russian attack on Ukraine.

“American and German journalists have had their hands itching for a long time – they really want to fight with Russia. Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria are not enough for them. At the same time, they reflect the sentiments in the highest offices of a number of NATO countries: “We must put the Russians in their place!” – wrote Pushkov in Telegram.

He stressed that with the help of such materials, the atmosphere necessary for aggression is created. According to the senator, a similar escalation of the situation by the Western media took place before the interventions in Iraq and Libya.

Earlier, on Saturday, it was reported that the German newspaper Bild published information about two scenarios of the Russian “invasion” of Ukraine at once. According to the sources of the publication, the first scenario is a simultaneous attack on Ukraine from several fronts, the second is a phased attack. Expect this “attack”, according to their assurances, is already at the beginning of 2022.

Also on December 4, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing officials in the US administration, reported that Russia allegedly intends to invade Ukraine at the beginning of next year, using “up to 175 thousand troops.”

On November 22, the American agency Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that, according to US intelligence, Russia could allegedly plan an attack on Ukraine in early 2022 and conduct it from three directions, including through Belarus.

The head of the intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, also announced similar plans. In response to his words, Ukrainian political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky said that this was a fake or a political game.

On November 21, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that the West is artificially whipping up hysteria with its statements about the alleged preparation of Russia for an attack on Ukraine. According to him, provocations are not ruled out, and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance should stop “pumping up Ukraine with modern weapons.”