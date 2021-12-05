https://ria.ru/20211205/ukraina-1762251580.html

The real culprit of the Ukrainian crisis named

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov reacted to the statement of the former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about Moscow’s stirring up the topic of Ukraine’s joining NATO. the leadership of Russia, and to NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, who every week assures the whole world that Ukraine “will be in NATO,” Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel. The Federation Council member also noted that Washington is doing everything possible to bring Ukraine as close as possible to the bloc, And the reaction of the Russian authorities to these actions is completely justified. Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Kiev cannot count on full security guarantees from the alliance, since it is not part of it.

