Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the publication of the German magazine Bild on his Telegram channel. The Russian politician noted that American and German journalists have had their hands itching for a long time – to fight Russia. At the same time, according to Pushkov, they reflect the sentiments of the most senior military officials.

The senator believes that such publications are being made to escalate the situation before the intervention. A similar tactic was used in the attack on Iraq and Libya.

We will remind, the publication Bild posted on its pages a hypothetical plan of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. At the same time, journalists claim that this is reliable information.

The tabloid cites sources in NATO. According to journalists, Moscow plans to occupy two-thirds of the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, three phases of the operation are highlighted on the map. One of them involves an attack from the north for a direct attack on Kiev.

This is not the first article in Western media. At the same time, earlier in Ukraine they stated that they did not see a buildup of Russian troops near their borders. However, later, under pressure from Western neighbors, the rhetoric changed.

In Russia, all charges have been repeatedly denied. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is not going to attack anyone. And the movement of its own troops across its territory is an internal affair of the country.