MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov criticized on Telegram the German magazine Bild, which published a map of a hypothetical Russian attack on Ukraine. The German tabloid Bild previously published material, which claimed that the publication allegedly learned the details of Moscow’s plans to “invade” Ukraine. The newspaper, referring, in particular, to sources close to NATO, posted a map showing the directions of the “impending attack”. Three phases have been identified, the last one presupposing an attack on Kiev from the north. Bild journalists suggested that Russia had developed plans according to which it would allegedly occupy “about two-thirds of the current territory of Ukraine.” The senator noted that such publications are preparing the atmosphere necessary for aggression. In his opinion, a similar escalation of the situation by the Western media took place before the interventions in Iraq and Libya. Recently, a new wave of publications has risen in the Western media that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Kiev initially stated that it was not recording a buildup of Russian troops near its borders, but then also began to assert that Moscow had plans to attack its eastern neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied these accusations, emphasizing that they are mainly used as an excuse to the borders of the country have more NATO forces and equipment. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Russia is not hatching any aggressive plans, is not going to attack anyone, and the movement of troops across its own territory should not bother anyone.

