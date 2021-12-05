Putin and Biden will talk for the first time since July. They will discuss military activity on the border of Ukraine

5 December 2021 11:31 GMT Updated 5 hours ago

Photo author, EPA

US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will have a video link on Tuesday amid growing tensions around Ukraine, the White House confirmed. The last time the two leaders had an official conversation was on July 9th.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that the US has evidence that Russia is preparing for a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

“We do not know if President Putin made the decision to invade. We know that he provides an opportunity to do so in a short time if a decision is made. Therefore, despite the uncertainty about intentions and timing, we must prepare for all the contingencies in at the same time working to get Russia to change course, “Blinken said at a meeting with representatives of NATO countries.

Russia has consistently denied such plans and accused Ukraine of building up its own troops.

In a statement released Saturday night, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Biden intends to “express US concerns about Russian military activity on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Topics that the two leaders will touch upon during the meeting will also include strategic stability, cybersecurity and regional issues, according to a White House statement.

The Ukrainian authorities claim that Russia has deployed about 94,000 troops on the border, as well as shipped armored vehicles and electronic warfare systems there.

It is the largest concentration of Russian troops on the border since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

A similar gathering of Russian troops to the Ukrainian border was also noted in the spring of this year. After confirming the agreement on the June meeting between Putin and Biden in Geneva, Russian troops were partially withdrawn from the border.

According to a number of experts, creating military tension near the Ukrainian borders, the Kremlin, on the eve of the meeting of the two leaders, is trying to persuade the American administration to put pressure on Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements.

An offensive at the end of January?

On the eve of the Associated Press, citing a source in the Biden administration, who possesses data from American intelligence, reported that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur as early as 2022. According to the agency, up to 175,000 servicemen will be involved in this, with almost half of them already deployed in various positions along the border.

Photo author, Sergei Malgavko / TASS Photo caption, This fall, Russia held a large-scale exercise in the annexed Crimea, during which the amphibious landing on the coast was practiced

According to the agency’s source, the plans call for the relocation of 100 battalion tactical groups along with armored vehicles, artillery and equipment.

In turn, the Washington Post published a declassified reconnaissance map, allegedly provided by a source in the US administration, showing the deployment of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, including “newly arrived” tank and artillery units.

According to this map, about 70 thousand troops are concentrated near the Ukrainian borders, that is, significantly lower than the figures that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense says.

Photo author, Washington Post Photo caption, A map obtained by the Washington Post from U.S. intelligence sources shows the locations of approximately 70,000 Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, referring to intelligence reports, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that Moscow may be planning a military offensive at the end of January.

“Russia has been using the tactics of a kind of” waves “for a year. The concentration of troops took place near our borders. Then the personnel were withdrawn to their places of permanent deployment, and the equipment remained.

The movement of Russian troops has exacerbated the already tense relations between Russia and the United States.

On Friday, Biden promised to prepare comprehensive initiatives that would make it difficult for Russia to invade Ukraine.

“To make it very difficult for Putin to do what it is feared he can do,” Biden said, without specifying what it was about.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden held their only personal talks in Geneva this June.

The US and European allies have already discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia if it takes aggressive action.

Although Ukraine is not a NATO member, it has close ties with the bloc and received weapons from the West, including American Javelin anti-tank missiles.

According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the United States is ready to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for it to be able to ensure the protection of its territory.

Speaking on Saturday evening at a conference at the Ronald Reagan Foundation, the head of the Pentagon reiterated his concern over information about a Russian buildup of troops on the border with Ukraine.

What the Russian authorities say

Photo author, Sergei Malgavko / TASS Photo caption, An Orthodox priest blesses Russian conscripts going to military service in Sevastopol. During the autumn draft, which will last until December 31, Russia plans to draft 125 thousand recruits into the army

Russian officials have denied invasion plans and said troops are training near the border.

“We have the right to move troops on our territory, but there is no talk of any kind of escalation,” Yury Ushakov, aide to the Russian president, said on Friday.

In addition, Russia accuses the Ukrainian authorities of attempts to escalate, and NATO – of provocative behavior due to the conduct of unscheduled exercises in the Black Sea, not far from Crimea.

“There is a military pumping of Ukraine, which fuels Kiev’s mood to sabotage the Minsk agreements, feeds the illusion of a military solution to the conflict,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says that Ukraine itself has sent 125,000 troops to the common border.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov, the Ukrainian military will not do anything to provoke the situation, but they are ready to repel possible aggression.