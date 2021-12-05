Putin and Biden will talk for the first time since July. They will discuss military activity on the border of Ukraine

Putin and Biden

US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will have a video link on Tuesday amid growing tensions around Ukraine, the White House confirmed. The last time the two leaders had an official conversation was on July 9th.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that the US has evidence that Russia is preparing for a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

“We do not know if President Putin made the decision to invade. We know that he provides an opportunity to do so in a short time if a decision is made. Therefore, despite the uncertainty about intentions and timing, we must prepare for all the contingencies in at the same time working to get Russia to change course, “Blinken said at a meeting with representatives of NATO countries.

Russia has consistently denied such plans and accused Ukraine of building up its own troops.

