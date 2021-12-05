https://ria.ru/20211205/migranty-1762287438.html

Putin said Polish border guards add herbicides to water

Putin said that Polish border guards are adding herbicides to the water – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

Putin said Polish border guards add herbicides to water

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the head of the Red Cross Federation Francesco Rocca to pay attention to Poland’s behavior in the situation with migrants, noting … RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T20: 00

2021-12-05T20: 00

2021-12-05T20: 17

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the head of the Red Cross Federation Francesco Rocca to pay attention to Poland’s behavior in the situation with migrants, noting that they add herbicides to the water they pour over migrants. what is happening on the border, and what the authorities of the neighboring state, in this case the Republic of Poland, are doing. these migrants, including women and young children, “he said at a meeting with the head of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society. Putin stressed that” this does not at all fit with the principles of humane treatment of migrants. ” . “How many people have already died at the border. They are already buried there. They are buried there almost every day. Well, this is just a misfortune. This also needs to be addressed. attention, “Putin said. He added that he himself always pays attention to this in his contacts with European colleagues. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, formed at the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. On Saturday, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia and Belarus Abderrahman al-Husseini wrote on Twitter that more than 2.7 thousand Iraqis have already returned to their homeland on evacuation flights. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East. and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian

