https://ria.ru/20211205/putin-1762273867.html

Putin will give a guitar and allow the participants of the “Christmas tree of desires” to be firefighters

Putin will give a guitar and allow the firefighters of the “Christmas tree of desires” to be – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

Putin will give a guitar and allow the participants of the “Christmas tree of desires” to be firefighters

Russian President Vladimir Putin will present a guitar, play the role of a fireman and visit Swan Lake at the Mariinsky Theater within the framework of the “Wish Tree” campaign. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T18: 13

2021-12-05T18: 13

2021-12-05T18: 13

society

vladimir putin

New Year

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/1e/1739247585_0-0:3205:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_846d794d9f43660c4ddbb9e387cfc55c.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Within the framework of the “Wish Tree” campaign, Russian President Vladimir Putin will give a guitar, allow him to play the role of a fireman and visit Swan Lake in the Mariinsky Theater. During the #MYVMESTE International Forum, the Head of State took part in the “Wish Tree” campaign. Putin chose three balls with the wishes of children, which he is ready to fulfill. The first ball turned out to be the dream of the guitar of 14-year-old Mark from the Moscow region. himself? “, – said the President. The second balloon was the desire of a five-year-old boy from Buryatia, who dreams of being a firefighter.” Super, “the head of state reacted. The third was a balloon with the desire of 13-year-old Tatiana from the Stavropol Territory, who wants to visit “Swan Lake” at the Mariinsky Theater. “Consider that you are on the road,” – assured Putin. The all-Russian action “The Tree of Desires” is taking place this year from November 15 to December 11. She helps to fulfill the wishes of children with disabilities, disabilities, orphans or from low-income families. Such an action was also held within the framework of the #MYVMESTE forum.

https://ria.ru/20210303/aktsiya-1599790666.html

https://ria.ru/20201228/ministry-1591176429.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/1e/1739247585_246-0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fe0cde65c49536e9108174cf2b50a1c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, vladimir putin, new year