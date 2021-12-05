https://ria.ru/20211205/putin-1762273867.html
Putin will give a guitar and allow the participants of the "Christmas tree of desires" to be firefighters
Russian President Vladimir Putin will present a guitar, play the role of a fireman and visit Swan Lake at the Mariinsky Theater within the framework of the "Wish Tree" campaign.
Within the framework of the "Wish Tree" campaign, Russian President Vladimir Putin will give a guitar, allow him to play the role of a fireman and visit Swan Lake in the Mariinsky Theater. During the #MYVMESTE International Forum, the Head of State took part in the "Wish Tree" campaign. Putin chose three balls with the wishes of children, which he is ready to fulfill. The first ball turned out to be the dream of the guitar of 14-year-old Mark from the Moscow region. "It's a pity that he is not in touch with us, one could ask, does he play the guitar himself?", – said the President. The second balloon was the desire of a five-year-old boy from Buryatia, who dreams of being a firefighter. "Super," the head of state reacted. The third was a balloon with the desire of 13-year-old Tatiana from the Stavropol Territory, who wants to visit "Swan Lake" at the Mariinsky Theater. "Consider that you are on the road," – assured Putin. The all-Russian action "The Tree of Desires" is taking place this year from November 15 to December 11. She helps to fulfill the wishes of children with disabilities, disabilities, orphans or from low-income families. Such an action was also held within the framework of the #MYVMESTE forum.
During the #MYVMESTE International Forum, the Head of State took part in the "Tree of Desires" campaign. Putin chose three balls with the wishes of children, which he is ready to fulfill.
"It's a pity that he is not in touch with us, one could ask, does he play the guitar himself?" The president said.
The second ball was the desire of a five-year-old boy from Buryatia, who dreams of being a firefighter.
"Super," the head of state reacted.
"Consider that you are already on the road," Putin assured.
The all-Russian action "Christmas tree of desires" is taking place this year from November 15 to December 11. She helps to fulfill the wishes of children with disabilities, disabilities, orphans or from low-income families. Such an action was also held within the framework of the #MYVMESTE forum.
