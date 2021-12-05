https://ria.ru/20211205/morozy-1762256711.html

Residents of the Leningrad region promised 30-degree frosts

Leningrad region

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)

weather

S.-PETERSBURG, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Frosts of up to 30 degrees are expected in the Leningrad region next night, according to the regional GUMChS. "According to the daily forecast of the North-West UGMS FSBI: on December 6, in the Leningrad region, in some places the air temperature is expected to drop at night minus 25 – minus 30 degrees, in the daytime minus 20 – minus 22 degrees. Ice on the roads, "- said in the message. Rescuers recommend residents to dress in layers to avoid hypothermia, feet should be kept warm. The agency reminds that the chances of being overcooled or getting frostbite are also great for those who are drunk.

Leningrad region

