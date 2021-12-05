Review of the film The Devil in Detail from Stanislav Zelvensky

The movie The Devil is in the Details – The Little Things in the original on HBO Max. Stanislav Zelvensky – about the charm of this retro about the 90s and the search for a maniac when there were no mobile phones yet.

In 1990, an elderly policeman named Dick (Denzel Washington), Deacon, pulling a strap in the California wilderness, travels on a small errand to Los Angeles. And it turns out that five years ago he was a respected detective there, but once during the investigation of a series of murders something happened that at once led him to a heart attack, divorce and moving into the wilderness. Now Dick’s place is taken by an energetic young man with a tie (Rami Malek), an exemplary family man and a Protestant, and he, too, is looking for a serial killer of girls – perhaps the same. Dick decides to stay in Los Angeles and help him. Considering that the hero of Jared Leto first flashes at the fortieth minute , and pronounces the first line at the end of the first hour, the appearance of this popular artist could have been a surprise, as they did with Kevin Spacey in the movie “Seven”, but just at this moment the authors decided not to borrow from Fincher’s hit for a change. Therefore, we inform, following the advertisement, that Leto is playing the main suspect. And everything in him, accordingly, is suspicious – and the name Sparma, and the abdomen, and especially the gait.

© “Karo Premier”

The “devil” is obvious and in many respects looks secondary, so it is worth noting at once its atypical features. Firstly, this is an infrequent stellar studio thriller based on an original script, and written by the director himself; veteran John Lee Hancock seems to have composed it almost thirty years ago (that is, before Seven). Secondly, he did not transfer the action to our days, so it turned out retro about the 1990s – not yet very developed territory … “The Devil” belongs to that time primarily in spirit, and thanks to old cars and the lack of mobile phones (which would greatly simplify the life of the characters in a couple of episodes), the feeling that you are watching for some reason a missed 1992 film, say, the year of release, just becomes even more voluminous. Hancock was busy with scripts (good ones, by the way) for Clint Eastwood in the early 1990s, so some neo-noir knight, Karl Franklin or John Dahl, could have been the director at that time. All these people have long been entrenched in television, and it is logical that today’s viewer will not even have Fincher’s first association, but “True Detective.”

“The Devil is in the Details” – Russian Trailer

Frowning men with police tokens move through the deserted, restless, often nightlife Los Angeles, weighing the sins of the world and their own. The investigation is not overly sophisticated (or believable, for that matter), but acting charisma oozes from the screen … Visibly, deliberately aged Washington talks at night with the ghosts of murdered girls, freezes behind a one-sided glass in an interrogation room, blossoms for a moment with an absurd white-toothed smile; with him, of course, nothing cares. Malek, as usual, pushes his chin forward, as if trying to portray Mick Jagger: it is not entirely clear that such a person has forgotten in the police department, but there is something in it. Summer, as usual, pulls a blanket over itself not only from its own, but also from neighboring beds – next to Washington it looks especially funny. However, a dose of kitsch in this character successfully dilutes the otherwise profound seriousness reigning here. This is the main thing, probably: “The Devil” thinks that he looks into the eyes of the viewer with a piercing heavy gaze, but in fact, in this gaze – disarming retirement naivety … All these conversations with the dead, all these intriguing flashbacks. At morally responsible moments, the hero passes the mountain, and a cross rises on the mountain. “You and I are alike, in another life we ​​could be friends,” the suspect tells his pursuer as weightily, as if he was the first to come up with this exquisite wording. And the thicker the shadows of their predecessors over the characters, the more noticeable how the film lacks emotional power at key moments, including the climax and denouement. But it’s hard not to admit that it also has its own quiet charm, the faded flavor of a bygone era, the old-fashioned functional solidity of direction. You don’t have to bury yourself in, frankly, Morgan Freeman’s uneven filmography to remember how people were killed in the 1990s.