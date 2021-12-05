Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that Britain, Canada and the United States should deploy their military in those areas of his country that could be “frontline positions in the event of a large-scale Russian attack.”

This is stated in the message of The Globe and Mail. According to the Ukrainian minister, the “Anglo-Saxon allies” should provide assistance to Kiev outside NATO as needed. In particular, more military instructors should be sent to the country.

He is sure that the Canadian instructors should be located in Kharkov, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa, as well as on Zmeiny Island. Together with them, it would be worth placing the guys from the United Kingdom, as well as the United States, within the framework of bilateral platforms and without NATO.

Earlier, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that Kiev was allegedly ready to resume hostilities in Donbass. According to him, this is evidenced by the fact that the Ukrainian side has pulled a huge amount of weapons and personnel into the conflict zone.

Prior to that, he noted that in the event of a deterioration in the situation in Donbass, the DPR could turn not only to Russia, but also to Belarus. In the meantime, Donetsk hopes that, against the background of aggravation on the line of contact, no help from Moscow or Minsk will be needed. Nevertheless, nothing can be ruled out.