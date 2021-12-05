Rihanna commented on rumors about her pregnancy

Singer Rihanna was named National Hero of Barbados this week. The star became the eleventh person to be awarded such an honorary status.

However, this news went unnoticed, since the entire Internet community is now interested in only one question: is Rihanna expecting a child from her boyfriend, rapper A $ AP Rocky.

Waiting for an official confirmation or denial of rumors about pregnancy, one of Rihanna’s fans named Jen, who maintains the artist’s fan account on social networks, wrote her a private message on Instagram.

“Can I come to the Baby Shower, little sister? True or not, your children will be wonderful. Sorry, but now everyone is interested in your uterus, “- wrote a fan of Rihanna.

“Ha! You haven’t come to the first 10 Baby Shower parties anymore! Damn it, you breed me every year! ”, – the singer replied to the message.

The girl posted this correspondence on her microblog to stop the spread of fake news.

“Her womb said, ‘Stay out of my damn business.’ I almost choked on water when she wrote about “the first 10 children’s parties.” Despite this, I am happy for her in any case, she lives her life to the fullest! ”- wrote Jen.

Earlier in an interview with Vogue, Rihanna spoke openly about her intention to have children within 10 years: “In 10 years? I will be 42! I’ll be old now. And I will have children – three or four, ”said the R&B star.

The artist added that she will be able to give birth and raise a child, even if his father is not around: “The only thing that can truly raise a child is love,” Rihanna admitted.